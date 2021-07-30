Mallards Look for Sweep in Wisconsin Rapids

Following an 11-7 victory in front of a season-high crowd at the Duck Pond at Warner Park, the Madison Mallards (12-9) head to Wisconsin Rapids to complete the home-and-home series against the Rafters (7-14).

Last night the Mallards had multiple big time performances at the plate. Michael Fuhrman (UC - San Diego) and Alex Iadisernia (Elon) each had three RBI's at the plate, including Iadisernia hitting his league-leading 10th home run of the year.

JT Benson (Louisville) also went deep for his fourth home run, and Tyler Dean (St. Edwards) went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, earning himself Northwoods League Player of the Night.

The Mallards enter the day two games back in the Great Lakes West division standings behind both Fond Du Lac and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Woodchucks swept Green Bay in a doubleheader yesterday, putting Green Bay in fourth, two games behind Madison.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ryan O'Hara (Illinois). O'Hara will be making his fifth start on the season and 13th total appearance. He owns a 3.21 ERA in 28 total innings pitched.

Wisconsin Rapids will send Ben Schoneman IV (Colorado School of Mines) to the mound to start. Schoneman IV has made eight starts this season, owning a solid 2.87 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched.

Tonight's game, scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m., will conclude the series with the Rafters and will be the last time these teams face off in the 2021 season. The Rafters own the season series 7-4 after last night's Mallards win.

Following tonight's game, the Mallards will continue the road trip and head to Ashwaubenon to take on the Green Bay Booyah. First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:35 p.m. followed by a day game on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

