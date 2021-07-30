Five Run First Inning Paves Way for Stinger Blowout

Duluth, Minnesota - The Willmar Stingers put up a colossal seven runs in the first two innings that eventually aided a 9-1 victory over the Duluth Huskies on Friday night. Sam Malec picked up his second win of the season for Willmar, while Oscar Lepe was dotted with his second loss of the season. Catcher Derek Hackman was almost unstoppable in the box tonight, going 2-3 with three RBIs and two walks. Third baseman Mike Boeve had the only multi-hit game for Duluth, finishing 3-4 including a double.

Boeve scored the first run of the ballgame on a passed ball in the first inning, which would go on to be the only significant piece of offense for the Huskies. A half inning later, the Stingers dismantled the Duluth starter in Lepe, tagging the lefty for five first inning runs. RBI hits in the inning came from shortstop Jorge Lucero, Hackman, and left fielder Asa Awbrey. The Stingers weren't done with their early going tear just yet, as Willmar scored two more runs off of newly put in pitcher Matthew Craven. Craven allowed an RBI double to designated hitter William Hamiter, and an RBI single to Hackman. The Stingers scored two more runs in innings seven and eight to eventually beat Duluth 9-1.

Game three of four will be played tomorrow night at 7:05, in which the Huskies will hand the ball over to Ben Pederson. Pederson is coming off a rain shortened outingÂ against the Mankato MoonDogs, where Pederson allowed two runs over four innings of work. Willmar will start Duke Coborn, who has already started this year against the Huskies. Coborn gave up three runs over four innings back on July 24th at Wade Stadium.

