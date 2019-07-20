Rox Drop Thriller to Bismarck in Series Finale

July 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (30-19) dropped the series finale to Bismarck (24-26) by a score of 10-9 in a thriller at the Rock Pile, in which over 2,000 fans attended the game. Ben Carew (Kent State) finished 4-4 at the plate.

Falling behind 3-0 early in the game, the Rox tied it in the bottom of the second inning. Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio), Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) and Carew each had an RBI-single.

For the first time in the game, the Rox claimed a 5-3 lead in the third inning. Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) drilled a 2-run double down the left field line and scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) and Stephens.

Trailing 7-5 in the sixth inning, the Rox once again found a way to reclaim the lead. Brady Harlan (Oklahoma) blasted a 2-run double and scored Stephens and Achecar. Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) would later hit a single up the middle and scored Harlan to make the score 8-7.

Down 10-8 in the eighth inning, St. Cloud loaded the bases. Barth cut the deficit to one run, courtesy of a single to left field that brought home Carew.

Carter Bosch (Georgetown) started the game and tossed 3.2 innings. Drew Garrett (Johnson County CC), Justin Wick (Creighton), Riley Ahern (St. Cloud State), Joey Stock (St. Johns) and Max Rippl (Kent State) all saw action on the mound.

For the full box score from Friday's game, click here.

St. Cloud is home on Saturday, July 20th against the Duluth Huskies at 6:05 p.m. It's a Salute to Service Saturday as the first 75 military members or veterans with a valid ID or military discharge papers who purchase a reserve ticket will receive a complimentary Rox hat.

All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.