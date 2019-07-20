Bucks Fall 18-4 in Mankato

In a seven-inning game that saw three ejections, their entire bench relocated to the bullpen and a heat index of roughly 106-114 throughout the evening, the Waterloo Bucks (24-26, 4-10) fell 18-4 at the hands of the Mankato MoonDogs (24-26, 9-5) in Friday's second game.

Waterloo received a multi-hit game from Dylan Phillips (2-4, RBI) in the loss, while Trey Leonard (1-2, BB, 2 R, 2B) scored twice and Kyler Arenado (1-3, 2 RBI) dove in a pair.

Patrick Ferguson was the lone Bucks reliever to not allow a run.

The Bucks return to Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday to open a four-game homestand, beginning with a two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers.

