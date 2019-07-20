Tickets Available for July 22

July 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Larks Vs. MoonDogs game on July 22, 7:05pm will make you wag your tail!

If you're having a ruff time during the Dog Days of Summer, donut worry. The Canine Stars will be performing their world famous dog tricks and you can even bring your dog to the ballpark to watch the game with you! The first 125 fans to enter the gates will receive FREE donut clappers courtesy of Bearscat Bakehouse.

July 22 is a Monday and McQuades distributing is here to help cure your case of the Mondays. Beer specials will be available all game long to make sure you start the week strong.

Game worn specialty Larks jerseys will be up for auction during the game. All proceeds will benefit Bismarck Cancer Center. Bid on a great jersey for an even better cause!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.