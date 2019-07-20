Kingfish Top Growlers
July 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (6-10) beat the Kalamazoo Growlers (9-8) at Historic Simmons Field on Saturday by a final score of 7-1.
The Kingfish pitching staff held Kalamazoo to its season low runs and hits totals with two and one, respectively.
The Growlers took and early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning without recording a hit because of three Kingfish errors.
Kenosha responded in the bottom of the first with a run of its own on a Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) double to tie the game at 1-1.
Luke Stephenson (Xavier) put the Kingfish on top 2-1 in the second inning with a home run that cleared the Bambino beyond the left field fence.
Stephenson went 3-for-4 on the night with a home run and two doubles.
Connor Mang (New Mexico) drilled a home run to left field in the fourth inning. Then Jarvis delivered a two-out base hit to plate two more runs. Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) stole home to make the score 6-1 as Jarvis intentionally got caught in a run down to end the inning.
Jarvis went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Saturday.
The Kingfish got to Kalamazoo starting pitcher Michael Dunkelberger (Indiana), tagging him for six runs in 3 2/3 innings. The outing was Dunkelberger's first since the Northwoods League All-Star Game.
Kingfish starting pitcher Ben Stephens (Eastern Illinois) kept a no-hitter intact until Jake Topolski (Duke) grounded a ball between the shortstop and third baseman with one out in fifth inning. Stephens allowed no earned runs on two hits and two walks in five-plus innings.
Kalamazoo loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth inning, but Kingfish reliever Tanner Fallon (Loras) escaped the jam with no damage done. Fallon worked three hitless innings.
Jake Cosgrove (California-Irvine) came around to score on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to extend Kenosha's lead to 7-1.
Jacob DeLabio (Carthage) closed out the game by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
Stephens improved to 2-3 for Kenosha. Dunkelberger suffered his second loss of the summer, falling to 2-2.
The Kingfish and Growlers will play again on Sunday at Historic Simmons Field at 1:05 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2019
- KZoo Unable to Get Offense Going in Loss at Kenosha - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Top Growlers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks Top Green Bay - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Heating up During Dog Days of Summer - Bismarck Larks
- Bombers Comeback Falls Just Short in Kokomo - Battle Creek Bombers
- St. Cloud Walks-Off against Duluth at the Rock Pile - St. Cloud Rox
- Four-Run Frames Lead Waterloo over La Crosse - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Lose in Fog Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Kohlhepp Throws A Game For The Ages - Thunder Bay Border Cats
- Stingers Fall to the Honkers in Extra Innings at Mayo Field - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Crawl over Mallards Offense to Grab the Victory - Madison Mallards
- St. Cloud Snaps Duluth's Win Streak in Extra Innings - Duluth Huskies
- Weather Moves Rafters Game to Sunday in Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Tickets Available for July 22 - Bismarck Larks
- Mallards Host Dock Spiders to Conclude Home Stand - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Split Season Series with Traverse City After Long Rain Delay - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Drop Thriller to Bismarck in Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders End Their Losing Streak - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Bucks Fall 18-4 in Mankato - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Win Streak Ends on Road - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kenosha Kingfish Stories
- Kingfish Top Growlers
- Home Runs Propel Kingfish to 3-2 Win over Rafters
- Kingfish Fall to Rafters 1-0
- Kingfish Thump Chinooks 10-5
- Kingfish Fall to Chinooks