Booyah Lose in Fog Game
July 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Mequon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah fell to Lakeshore 12-2 in a fog shortened game on Friday night.
In the third inning, Green Bay stepped up to bat trailing 6-0 after the Chinooks struck for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. In the third, Matt Korman started the inning with a leadoff walk. After Korman advanced to second on a bunt and Green Bay picked up their second out of the inning, Chris Williams dug in for the Booyah. On the first pitch he saw, Williams ripped a ball into the left-center gap and raced around the bases for a triple. After that, Blaise Maris singled into left to bring home Williams to put the score at 6-2.
As the game continued to progress, the fog started to roll in from the lake side of Kapco Park down the line in right field. In the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, the fog hung over the top of the field and umpires called for a delay. During the course of the fog delay, players from both teams played duck, duck, goose and had a dance battle before the game was eventually called due to fog.
On the mound, Melvin Frazier was handed the loss for Green Bay after going two innings and allowing six earned runs in his first start. Zach Chappell went two and two-thirds, allowing six runs in total, none of which were earned. Out of the bullpen, Jesse Philp also went one inning, striking out one.
Green Bay tries to end their two-game losing skid tomorrow as they host Lakeshore at 1:05 p.m. Chris Jefferson makes his third home start of the season, with the Booyah still sitting in first place in the Great Lakes West Division.
Capital Credit Union Park features over 1,500 free parking spots within a 5 minute walk. Visit booyahbaseball.com for details.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
