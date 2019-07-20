Mallards Host Dock Spiders to Conclude Home Stand

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards (32-18) picked up their 18th loss of the season, after being defeated 12-7 by the Lakeshore Chinooks (22-28). Madison's consistent errors on defense helped the Chinooks maintain the lead to split the series.

Tonight, the Mallards will conclude their three-game home stand against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (20-30). The Dock Spiders and Mallards are squaring up for a two game series, their fifth set of the season. The overall meeting record between the two teams is 7-1, in favor of the Mallards.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). Schipper is making his ninth start of the season, his first since returning from the All-Star game. In his All-Star appearance, Schipper pitched two-thirds of an inning for the Great Lakes West division. Over his eight starts he has pitched 41 innings, earning 41 strikeouts and allowing only 20 walks. Schipper holds a 4-1 win record and a 1.97 ERA. Schipper currently leads the Mallards pitching staff in strikeouts. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

The evening will serve as the Anniversary of Man on the Moon (or is it?) with Moon Maynard bobblehead presented by Zimbrick Honda. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

