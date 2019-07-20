KZoo Unable to Get Offense Going in Loss at Kenosha
July 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kenosha, WI. -- The visiting Kalamazoo Growlers (25-24, 9-8) were held to a season-low two hits in a tough 7-1 defeat to the host Kenosha Kingfish (19-32, 6-10) at Simmons Field Saturday evening.
Kalamazoo grabbed its only lead of the contest as Hunter Thorn (Purdue Northwest) scored on an error to give the Growlers a 1-0 advantage. Kenosha answered with a RBI double in the ensuing frame to knot the score at 1-1. The Kingfish soon grabbed their first lead in the second on a lead-off solo blast from Luke Stephenson to make it 2-1.
With two outs in the fourth, the Kingfish compiled four huge insurance runs. The frame began with solo home run followed by a two-run single and a runner scoring from third base on a rundown to extend the lead to 6-1. Kenosha plated its final run of the night as Jake Cosgrove scored from third on a wild pitch.
Growlers starting pitcher Michael Dunkelberger (Indiana) took the loss, falling to 2-2. Kingfish starter Ben Stephens earned the win, improving to 2-3.
The Kalamazoo Growlers conclude the 2019 season series with Kenosha tomorrow afternoon at Simmons Field. First pitch is slated for a 1:05 p.m. CT start.
