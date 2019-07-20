Dock Spiders End Their Losing Streak

FOND DU LAC, WI-- It was another long night of baseball between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-8) and the Green Bay Booyah (10-4). Close to another four hours of baseball, but this time it was the Dock Spiders who were victorious.

Jon Young (Indiana Wesleyan) started tonight, but didn't have his best stuff at all. After getting a three run lead, the Booyah chased Young after putting five on the board in the fourth.

Zack Prajzner (Notre Dame) would deliver the first run of the night on an RBI single. Another run would follow after a Booyah error. Another error in the third would give them a 3-0 lead.

After the five run inning, the Dock Spiders would answer with three more runs in the fifth. Prajzner would get hit by a pitch to score a run.

Cam McMillan (Vanderbilt) legged out an infield single to score two runs and take the lead 6-5. The Dock Spiders didn't look back after taking the lead.

A five run seventh inning was the dagger into the Booyah. Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) came up with a two run single, followed up by an Aaron Anderson (Flagler) two run double.

Tim Elko (Mississippi) would drive home another run and make it 11-5. The Dock Spiders bullpen would become a little shaky after a six run lead. The Booyah would tack on two runs.

The Dock Spiders would take the victory and end their losing streak and the Booyah winning streak by a final score 11-7. The Dock Spiders hit the road to Madison for a 6:05 first pitch.

