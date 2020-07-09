Rox Blank MoonDogs at the Rock Pile

Luke Roskam of the St. Cloud Rox at bat

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (3-3) shut out the Mankato MoonDogs (0-5) 7-0 on Wednesday at the Rock Pile to open the two-game series.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning. Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) broke the scoreless tie with his first home run of the season to left field. Later in the inning, Jordan Barth (Augustana) had an infield single that scored Luke Roskam (Nebraska) to put the Rox ahead 2-0.

St. Cloud added two more runs in the seventh inning. Roskam led off with a solo home run to right-center field. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) would later score off of an error to go ahead 4-0.

In the eighth inning, the Rox scored three more runs. Ben Norman (Iowa) drew a walk with the bases loaded and scored Collin Montez (Washington State). He drew four walks in the win and tied a Rox single-game record. Later in the inning, Barth was hit-by-a pitch and was credited with an RBI. Kolden would later score on a wild pitch.

Luke Albright (Kent State) made his Rox debut in the start on the mound. He tossed three innings and struck out one batter. Will Anderson (Minnesota) earned the win after throwing two innings and striking out three batters. Noah Myhre (Minot State) and Justin Kelly (Utah) also pitched two innings in the win.

St. Cloud will look to sweep Mankato (0-5) on Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Monday, July 13th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

