Simoes Hits Grand Slam in First NWL at Bat

The Bismarcks picked up their tenth win of the season on Thursday night in a 8-4 over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

The Bismarcks offense proved powerful, scoring five runs in the second inning. In his first Northwoods League at-bat, Tim Simoes laced a grand slam home run over the ivy on the right field wall. His first plate appearance ended in his first Fetzer Electric Play of the Game. The Hopkinton, Massachusetts native, Tim Simoes, finished the night 1-4 with four RBIs and made quite the first impression.

Ryan Bourassa continues to shine on the mound, despite not having his best stuff he was able to battle for four innings giving up three hits, three earned runs and struck-out four Bull Moose hitters. Kandel, Seelhorst and Gallagher combined for the final five innings of relief work and only surrendered one unearned run the rest of the way. Noah Kandel earned the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch consistently hitting 93 mph on the gun during his three innings of work.

Bull Moose starting pitcher Garrett Reisz lasted two innings before being taken out.

The Bull Moose gave up eight runs in the game but still managed to deliver a strong pitching performance all around. Giving up only four walks, the Bull Moose consistently threw strikes, which is something the team has been emphasizing.

The Bull Moose relievers, despite entering the bullpen in the third inning, allowed three runs for the rest of the game.

The Bismarcks will take on their rival at the top of the standings in the 12-5 Mandan Flickertails on Friday before taking Saturday off at 7:05 p.m. The Bull Moose will next play in a doubleheader against the Flickertails on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

