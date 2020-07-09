Chucks Erupt on Loggers Early, Grab Second Win

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks collected their second win of 2020 on Thursday night, beating the La Crosse Loggers 10-4. Wisconsin erupted with eight runs in the first four innings, and hit three home runs in the win.

Caleb Denny hammered a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Woodchucks a 1-0 lead. It didn't take long for Denny to contribute again, smashing a three-run homer the very next inning. It was 4-0 Chucks after three. Four more runs came across in the fourth inning. Santiago Garavito scored on an error, and Kyle Hess had an RBI double to score Leighton Banjoff. After that, Adrian Mella and Banjoff scored on wild pitches. The Chucks then added runs in the ninth, with Pablo Ruiz hitting a two-run shot.

Wisconsin used four pitchers in the win. Jace Baumann got the start, and allowed just one hit over three solid innings. Hunter Rosenbaum collected the win for Wisconsin, tossing four shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Andy Shreeves and Daniel Baruch also pitched tonight for Wisconsin, with all four La Crosse runs charged to Shreeves.

Top Performers

Caleb Denny was 3-4 tonight with two homers and four RBIs.

Pablo Ruiz was 2-5 with a two-run homer.

Jace Baumann and Hunter Rosenbaum combined for seven scoreless innings.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will continue their four-game home stand tomorrow with another game against the Loggers, before the Rockford Rivets come to town for the weekend. First pitch is set tomorrow for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

