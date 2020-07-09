Loggers Thump Booyah 17-5

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers erupted for season highs in hits and runs as they improved to 4-4 on the young season with a 17-5 win over the Green Bay Booyah on Wednesday night at Copeland Park.

Matt Stinebiser (Duke) got the Loggers' offense rolling with a solo home run in the second inning, tying the score after Green Bay (3-5) had a solo home run of its own in the top half of the second. Austin Murr (NC State) led off the 4th inning with a double and quickly scored on an RBI single by JT Thompson (Texas State) to give La Crosse the lead, one they would not give up the rest of the night.

Thompson finished 2-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored, highlighted by a three-run home run blast in the fifth inning. Murr added two doubles and four runs scored for the Loggers, while Stinebiser raised his average to .353 with a 2-for-4 night with three runs scored. Kobe Kato (Arizona) finished 3-for-6 with two RBI, while Trey Harris (Crowder College) added two hits and two RBI to his season ledger.

Tony Roca (North Florida) earned the win for the Loggers, striking out five over 4.2 innings. Lucas Braun (San Diego) and Jack Chester (Pepperdine) combined to throw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief for La Crosse.

The Loggers start a four-game roadtrip on Thursday, with two games in Wausau against the Wisconsin Woodchucks before a weekend set in Fond du Lac against the Dock Spiders.

