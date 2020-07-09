Rafters Hit the Road for Two in Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters took out their revenge last night, crushing the Wisconsin Woodchucks 9-2 one night after their first loss of 2020. Tonight, the Rafters take their first trip of the season to Rockford, to play the Rivets (4-4).

The Rafters have been red hot to begin 2020, first in the WI-IL Pod in ERA and runs scored. On average, the Rats have been outscoring their opponents 8-3, with only two games decided by less than four runs.

Yesterday, the Rafters scored a run in five of the nine innings, drew 11 walks and finished with 11 hits in the win. Five Rafters knocked in runs. Richie Schiekofer, Andy Garriola and Jack-Thomas Wold all led the Rafters in RBIs with two.

Tonight's game is at 6:05pm. Coverage starts from Rockford on AM 1320 WFHR at 5:45pm. The Rafters will return home Saturday, July 11th to host the Green Bay Booyah for a two-game home weekend series.

