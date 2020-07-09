MoonDogs Swept by Rox, Drop Sixth Straight While Playing for First Win

Mankato, Minn. -Â In search of their first win, Mankato returned home Thursday to close out their two-game series with the St. Cloud Rox. The MoonDogs struggled again with clutch and timely hitting as well as defensive mishaps, helping the Rox take home a 6-2 victory and series sweep.

Nick MarinconzÂ got St. Cloud started with a leadoff single on Thursday. In the second hole,Â Andrew PinterÂ roped a double that grazed the right field foul line. From there, the Rox didn't look back. Both Marinconz and Pintar came around to score in the inning and the Rox went on to add four more runs the rest of the night.

St. Cloud added another run in the second and third innings before the MoonDogs could respond whenÂ Zach GillesÂ lined a two-out double down the line in the third.Â Zach KokoskaÂ capitalized in the following at bat, dropping a bloop single to center to record his first RBI with the MoonDogs. The two-out hit shrunk the deficit to 4-1 through three frames.

Defensive miscues by the Dogs provided the Rox with an insurance run in the fifth and made it a 5-1 game.

Kokoska hit an opposite field double down the right field line in the sixth to record another RBI. It scored Gilles from first and brought the Dogs within three, 5-2.

The Rox dodged danger in the seventh when the MoonDogs rallied to load the bases with one out. The Rox escaped unscathed with back-to-back strikeouts.

A triple by Rox third baseman,Â Kodie Kolden, scored another to make it 6-2 in the eighth.

In the ninth, the MoonDogs tried to get a rally going, but only managed a pair of baserunners. After the 6-2 defeat, the MoonDogs now stand behind an 0-6 record this season.

St. Cloud won the hit battle for the second straight night, 9-8, and totaled just a lone error to the MoonDogs three.

Rox relief pitcherÂ Kevin DavisÂ earned the win for his work in the fourth and fifth innings. He retired two MoonDogs while throwing up the pair of perfect frames.Â Blake StelzerÂ got the near three-inning save. Stelzer pitched the last 2.2 innings and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two.

MoonDogs right-handerÂ Deylen MileyÂ had the loss on Thursday night. He went five innings surrendering five hits and two earned runs. Miley struck out seven Rox batters.

The Waterloo Bucks (6-1) come back to Franklin Rogers Park tomorrow to begin a new home-and-home series at 6:35 p.m.

