Rafters Washed out in Six Inning Loss to Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters series opener in Rockford went only six innings on account of rain, with the Rafters falling, 3-1, to the Rivets.

All of the scoring for the Rivets came in the first off of Rafters starter Jack Gonzales, who was dealt the loss. Working from behind, the Rafters offense had six hits, but only scored one in the fourth when Christian Sepulveda slammed a fly ball deep out to left for his second home run of the year. His solo shot turned momentum towards the Rafters, but the game was rain-postponed after the top of the sixth.

After Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti was on the mound for the Rafters. Arrighetti continued his hot start with 2.1 innings, striking out six and allowing no hits for the second straight appearance.

Rivets starter Jordan Wicks was sharp, allowing only the solo home run to Sepulveda and scattering six hits over five innings, earning a win.

The Rafters fell to 7-2 with the loss, and the Rivets climbed above .500 for the first time at 5-4.

Tomorrow, the Rafters return to Rivets Stadium to play the second and final game of the series. Coverage starts at 5:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

