St. Cloud's Pitching Shines, Sweeps Mankato

St. Cloud Rox catcher Luke Roskam

Mankato, MN - St. Cloud (4-3) scored in the first inning and didn't relinquish the lead as the Rox swept Mankato (0-6) 6-2 at Franklin Rogers Park.

Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) led off the game with a single and Andrew Pintar (BYU) followed with a double to right field. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) delivered in the next at-bat, grounding out to the right side of the infield and scoring Marinconz. It was Kelly's fifth RBI of the season. Pintar would later score on a wild pitch to put the Rox ahead 2-0.

St. Cloud went ahead 3-0 in the second inning as Collin Montez (Washington State) scored on a throwing error. Another run was tacked on in the third inning after Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) flew out to center field, scoring Jack Kelly from third base.

With two-outs in the fifth inning, Garett Delano (Mercer) smacked an RBI-single to left field and scored Pintar from second base. The Rox extended its lead to 5-1.

In the eighth inning, the Rox scored another run. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) ripped a triple to the gap in right field, scoring Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) from second base.

Zane Mills (Washington State) made his second start of the season and pitched three innings. Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) faced six batters and retired them all in the fourth and fifth innings. Justin Wick (Creighton) and Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) also saw action on the mound.

Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) hurled the final 2.2 innings and notched the save. He allowed no runs and struck out two batters.

St. Cloud opens a three-game road series with the Willmar Stingers (4-2) on Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Monday, July 13th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

