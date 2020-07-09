Wisconsin Rapids Return to Winning Ways in 9-2 Win over Woodchucks

July 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters took their revenge on the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday, winning handily, 9-2. Behind 11 base hits and 12 strikeouts from the pitchers, the Rafters went to work early to clobber the Woodchucks.

In the second inning, the Rafters started the slow climb to victory with a Richie Schiekofer RBI single with the bases loaded. The Rafters loaded the bases again in the third but were only able to get one on an RBI groundout from Hank Zeisler to make the score 2-0.

Andy Garriola drove in two more in the fourth to double the lead to 4-0. In the fifth, Roman Trujillo and Jack-Thomas Wold both drove in Rafters to increase the lead further to 7-1. Ryan Walstad and Christian Sepulveda finished off the scoring for the Rafters with an RBI double and an RBI walk to make the score 9-2.

Rafters pitching was strong, striking out 12 Woodchucks. Nathan Hemmerling started and threw four scoreless innings. Sam Hliboki relieved Hemmerling for four innings, allowing two runs, earning a win to go with no walks and four strikeouts. Woodchucks starter Matt Taylor was dealt the loss, allowing two runs while walking six. The Woodchucks pitching walked 11. Rafters reliever Hunter Waldis ended the game with a scoreless ninth.

The Rafters improved to 7-1, high at the top of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Woodchucks fell to 1-6, still last place in the Pod.

Tomorrow, the Rafters begin a two-game series at the Rockford Rivets (4-4). First pitch is at 6:05pm, and coverage begins at 5:45pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

