Games Back on in SW Michigan

July 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Kalamazoo, MI - Â The Kalamazoo Growlers/Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers, in conjunction with the team's attorney's, Willis Law, are pleased to announce that baseball will continue in Kalamazoo after a temporary interruption.Â

"On behalf of the baseball fans in our city, we are glad that the SW Michigan Pod of the Northwoods League is again able to provide a safe venue for community enjoyment during these difficult times," said Willis Law Managing Partner Shaun P. Willis.

"We are committed to providing a safe venue for players, fans and staff as well as a supporting the livelihood of our 80-100 staff members with our teams. I can't thank our local officials and Willis Law enough for getting this back on track," said Growlers Vice President Brian Colopy.

Extensive communication with the Kalamazoo County Health Department, Sheriff's Department, and the Attorney General's office has resulted in the Kalamazoo Growlers obtaining clearance to proceed with its season as planned, subject to the restrictions within the applicable Executive Orders.

Tonight's game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies will begin at 7:30pm.Â All games from July 9-12th will begin at 7:30pm as well.Â Fans that missed last night's game will be notified as to their new game later in the season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.