Growlers Pick up Win over MacDaddies as Baseball Returns to Southwest Michigan Once Again

July 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Kalamazoo, MI- After a one-day suspension of play, baseball returned to Southwest Michigan once again as the Kalamazoo Growlers picked up a 8-2 win over the Kalamazoo MacDaddies.

The Growlers jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, getting the scoring started when Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) knocked in Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University). Then, Will Morrison (Western Michigan University) hit an RBI single to put the Growlers up 4-0, and they would never look back.

Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) would come around to score once again in the 4th, when Brett Barrera (Stanford University) singled him in. Barrera would then again up the score for the Growlers when he smashed a solo home run out to deep left field. Shea Kramer (University of Utah) would cap off the scoring for the Growlers later that same inning when he came around to score courtesy of a combination of stolen bases and throwing errors.

With the win, the Growlers improve to 3-2 while the MacDaddies fall to 1-4. The Growlers are back in action tomorrow night at Homer Stryker Field at 7:30 PM against the Battle Creek Bombers.

