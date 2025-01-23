Rowdies Add Defender Joey Skinner for 2025

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has added defender Joey Skinner to the roster for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Skinner joins the Rowdies after spending the last two years with Major League Soccer's Nashville SC. Nashville selected Skinner as the 11th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft following two standout seasons in college. He logged four goals and seven assists while starting in 17 of 18 matches as a Freshman for UNC Greensboro. For his sophomore season, Skinner transferred to Clemson University and continued his development with two goals and an assist in 21 appearances.

"Joey is the type of player we want to bring in and help develop," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "That's a big part of our ethos at the club, trying to develop players and give them opportunities. Blake Bodily did very well for us in that left wingback position last year. We're hoping Joey will come in and compete for minutes in that spot while continuing to develop. Joey is already a very good technical player and we think he still has another level he can reach in his game."

The 21-year-old left wingback made his MLS debut for Nashville last year and appeared as a substitute in two matches overall for the club. Skinner also spent time on loan to Nashville's MLS Next Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC throughout the last two years, notching five goals over 42 appearances.

"I'm very excited to be joining an established club like the Tampa Bay Rowdies," said Skinner. "I will do everything in my power to help this team win games and compete for trophies."

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Skinner developed locally with the Charlotte Independence. In 2020, he signed a USL Academy contract with Charlotte and remained with the club for two seasons before departing to start his college career.

