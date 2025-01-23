New Mexico United Announces the Return of Chris Gloster

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that midfielder/defender Chris Gloster has signed a new contract with the club, returning to the Black & Yellow for the 2025 season. Gloster joined United prior to 2024, and was a key contributor in his first season with the club, totaling 48 clearances, 24 interceptions, and 109 duels won in USL Championship play. Gloster made a robust 35 appearances in all competitions in 2024.

In addition to his stellar play on the pitch, Gloster has become beloved by fans for his passion, joy, and personality. "W's in the chat. Yes, sir!" Has become a familiar refrain amongst fans, thanks to Gloster's joyous nature, and interaction with the crowd.

Prior to his time in New Mexico, Gloster spent two seasons win the Atlanta United and New York City FC organizations.

