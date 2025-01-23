LouCity Brings Lambert in on Loan from MLS' Real Salt Lake

Louisville City FC has acquired Jamaican international midfielder Kevon Lambert on loan from Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake, the clubs announced Thursday.

Lambert comes to Louisville with an established USL Championship background. He spent the 2024 season on loan at San Antonio FC, and he left Phoenix Rising FC in 2023 as the club's all-time appearances leader.

"We are happy to be able to welcome Kevon to Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He is someone with a lot of experience who can help the team in multiple positions in our system. We want to continue bringing in players that understand what it means to play for a club like ours, and it was clear from our interview with Kevon that he is going to help us do everything he can to win a championship. I am looking forward to working with him and excited about the season I know he is capable of having."

A 27-year-old from Clarendon Parish, Jamaica, Lambert has made 28 appearances for the Jamaican national team and was a part of the Reggae Boyz's 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup runner-up squad. In the USL Championship, Lambert won two Western Conference titles and the 2019 regular-season crown with Phoenix Rising.

Lambert started his career with Montego Bay United, which plays in Jamaica's top division, before moving to Phoenix in 2017. He amassed 161 appearances, 15 goals and 10 assists in his time in Arizona, including three goals and four assists in his standout 2018 season.

Real Salt Lake acquired Lambert from Phoenix in August 2023. He made his MLS debut on October 21 that year, ultimately playing twice for the Utah club. With San Antonio last season, Lambert scored one of his three goals in 1-1 draw against LouCity in late October.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity to play for an amazing club," Lambert said. "I know there's a winning mentality here, and I can't wait to get started and help the club add more trophies to the case."

Lambert is the second new addition to LouCity's roster ahead of the 2025 season joining defender Josh Jones. More contract news is expected in the coming weeks as City gears up for a new campaign kicking off in March.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Kevon Lambert, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

