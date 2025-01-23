North Carolina FC Signs Veteran Defender Conor Donovan

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed defender Conor Donovan to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm extremely excited to be back with North Carolina FC. This club and community mean so much to me. I'm excited to be joining such a talented team and can't wait for the 2025 season," Donovan said.

Donovan, a Fuquay-Varina native, returns to his home state and former club after stints with OKC Energy and Sacramento Republic. Donovan previously played for NCFC in 2020.

A standout player at multiple local youth clubs including TFCA, FVAA and the U18 Capital Area RailHawks, Donovan had multiple coaches with deep ties to North Carolina FC and NCFC Youth including Dewan Bader, Henry Gutierrez and current North Carolina FC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford throughout his development.

Across 10 seasons in the USL Championship, Donovan has made 219 appearances, playing 18,225 minutes. Donovan made 14 of those appearances during his first stint with NCFC. The defender spent the last three seasons with Sacramento Republic, making 91 appearances, scoring two goals, winning 75 tackles, and making 113 interceptions.

"Conor is someone I am very familiar with from both his time with the youth club and his time here as a professional. He has a proven ability to excel in the USL Championship and understands what soccer means to this area. When we had the chance to bring him back home, it was an easy decision for us," Bradford said.

Donovan spent one season with the N.C. State Wolfpack before being drafted by Orlando City in 2015 on a Generation Adidas contract, allowing him to turn pro early as one of the top players in the country. Throughout his lengthy professional career, Donovan has had stints with Orlando City's first and second teams, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Rio Grande Valley FC, Houston Dynamo, OKC Energy and Sacramento Republic.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now.

