Scottish Striker Lewis Jamieson Joins Republic FC

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that the club has reached an agreement with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren F.C. to transfer Lewis Jamieson to Sacramento, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, as well as league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Lewis is a young, talented striker that will add to the depth of our front line," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Through his previous experience with Neill, we've seen his ability to make an impact across multiple attacking positions, and we look forward to incorporating his versatility to our team."

The 22-year-old striker comes to Sacramento after spending the first five years of his career with St Mirren F.C. After joining St Mirren's youth side at age 17, he rose through the ranks to sign his first pro contract with the club in 2019 and would go on to make 35 appearances, with one goal and one assist.

Jamieson spent several seasons on loan from his hometown club, with appearances across various levels of the Scottish Professional Football League, including the top-flight Scottish Premiership. He saw standout campaigns with eight goals in 18 appearances at Airdrieonians F.C. in 2022 and five goals in 13 appearances for Clyde FC in 2021. He also made 13 appearances for Inverness Caledonian Thistle (2021-22), the former club of Republic FC midfielder Nick Ross. Most recently, he featured on loan for Raith Rovers FC where he was managed by current Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins, scoring three goals in 18 appearances. Across all his loans, Jamieson recorded 23 goals and five assists in 78 appearances.

Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC will host Fan Fest on February 22 at Heart Health Park. In addition to a preseason match, fans can join the club for its inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., as well as Meet the Team following the game. Family-friendly activities will take center stage throughout the day, including player autographs, soccer darts, and more. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Fans can secure their spot for all the action this year - including February 22 festivities - by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

