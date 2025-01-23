Orange County SC Sign USL League One Player of the Year Winner Lyam MacKinnon

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of dynamic forward Lyam MacKinnon for the upcoming USL Championship season. MacKinnon won the USL League One Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards with Greenville Triumph in 2024.

MacKinnon, 25, from Lausanne, Switzerland most recently played in the USL League one with Greenville Triumph where he scored 21 goals in 32 matches. MacKinnon also led all players with 28 goal contributions, four braces and four penalties won.

With his 16 regular season goals in 2024, MacKinnon passed former Orange County SC goalscorer and current assistant coach Didier Crettenand as the most prolific Swiss goalscorer in modern American men's professional soccer history.

"Lyam had an exceptional season last year, winning both the Golden Boot and Player of the Year honors in USL League One. We're thrilled to add him to our squad as a key player for this season. said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "Our goal is to provide him with the platform to continue his development and showcase his talent in the USL Championship, just as we've done for past players who have successfully made the jump to the next level. We're excited to help Lyam pursue that same path."

Prior to his time in Greenville, MacKinnon was selected with the 84th pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC. Before turning professional, MacKinnon played his youth career with his hometown club Lausanne Sport. MacKinnon spent 3-years as a starter at Villanova where he made 56 appearances, scoring 17 goals and tallying 14 assists.

"I am really excited to be part of Orange County SC, a club that has a rich history and a lot of ambition," said MacKinnon. "I am looking forward to being part of this club that has a great connection with its fans and hope to contribute to winning more trophies here in 2025!"

This signing is pending league and federation approval, per club policy details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Lyam MacKinnon

PRONUNCIATION: Lie-Am Mac-kin-in

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 175

DATE OF BIRTH: September 25, 1999

HOMETOWN: Lausanne, Switzerland

NATIONALITY: Swiss

PREVIOUS CLUB: Greenville Triumph (USL League One)

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Lyam MacKinnon on January 23, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 23 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles,

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott, Ousmane Sylla

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Lyam MacKinnon, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

