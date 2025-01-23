Republic FC and Western Health Advantage Build on 11-Year Partnership with Renewed Commitment to Heart Health & Mental Wellbeing

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC and founding partner Western Health Advantage will continue to partner focusing on investing in community health and well-being. Together, the partners will continue to grow their mission to drive awareness for mental health concerns and resources, as and share the importance of heart health.

"Western Health Advantage have been pioneering partners in innovating ways to highlight community health and wellness," said Republic FC Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari. "We look forward to continuing to create community-first focused programs that brings awareness to issues that impact us all."

"Western Health Advantage is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Republic FC, leveraging the power of sports to amplify critical health conversations," said Garry Maisel, President and CEO of Western Health Advantage. "By focusing on heart health and mental well-being, and promoting resources like 988, we aim to inspire meaningful action and ensure individuals know support is always within reach."

In 2023, Republic FC and Western Health Advantage announced a groundbreaking addition to their partnership, adding a special patch to all Republic FC uniforms to promote 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and share the message that help is just three digits away, in every community across the country. The patches have since been seen by over a million fans over the past two seasons, including a league-leading six national broadcasts in 2024. They will return to Republic FC first team, academy, and every retail kit purchased by fans for the next two seasons.

Off the field, the partners have used the patches as a tool to open conversations about mental health and share resources. This has included mental health conversations with student athletes, a PSA with California First Partner Jennifer Siebel-Newsom, and participation in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk.

The 988 patch was not the first time that Republic FC and Western Health Advantage collaborated on an innovative use of their platforms. In 2021, they launched a community health awareness initiative by renaming the team's home field to Heart Health Park. The name - Heart Health Park - was selected to directly address a global health concern and demonstrate how professional sports teams and business leaders can stand together to invest in the fans and communities that support them. Since then, the stadium has been utilized as a community hub for wellness activities, including community fitness events, free health and wellness fairs, and more.

Republic FC will open the 2025 USL Championship season at Heart Health Park on Saturday, March 8 when it hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United. Fans can secure their spot for all the action in 2025, including the season opener, by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.