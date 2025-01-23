Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder Oliver Brynéus

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven signed Swedish midfielder Oliver Brynéus, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 26-year-old Brynéus joins the Boys in Blue after playing the past two seasons for Tvååkers IF in the Ettan Södra Swedish Third Tier league. The Halmstad, Sweden, native led Tvååkers IF in 2024 with nine goals and four game-winning goals, recording two braces and adding an assist in 2,101 minutes.

In his first season with Tvååkers IF in 2023, the 6'1 Brynéus had three goals and three assists in 22 matches (16 starts), registering a goal and an assist in two different games.

Brynéus made his professional debut for SSU Poli in Romanian Liga 2 in 2022, playing in four matches.

As a collegian, Brynéus played at NCAA Division I institutions California Baptist and Stetson. He spent two seasons (2018 and 2019) at Cal Baptist in Riverside, starting 33 of 36 games. He led CBU with five assists as a sophomore, scoring one goal. The two-time WAC All-Academic honoree earned WAC All-Freshman honors after starting his career with two goals and six assists.

In 2020, Brynéus transferred to Stetson, where he started six of seven games in the COVID-shortened season. He finished second on the team in shots, including a team-high four shots on goal in 534 minutes.

The two-time Academic All-ASUN Honor Roll selection scored six goals on 25 shots and added an assist in 2021 in 15 matches, starting 14.

Prior to college, Brynéus played with Halmstad BK's U17, U19, and U21 teams in the highest youth league in Sweden (Allsvenskan).

Brynéus is the first Swedish player to sign with the Indy Eleven, increasing the number of countries represented by Boys in Blue players in franchise history to 53.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/23/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Antony Siaha

Defenders (8): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Oliver Brynéus, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

