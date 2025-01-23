Riverhounds Add Duquesne to Preseason Schedule

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have added a seventh preseason match to their exhibition schedule with the inclusion of a home date against Duquesne University on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Highmark Stadium.

The match, which now will be Hounds' the second contest of the preseason, will kick off at 2 p.m. The Dukes are coming off an 11-4-2 season and a berth in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and they will be one of two NCAA opponents for the Hounds this preseason along with a Feb. 21 road match at the University of Pittsburgh.

All Hounds home preseason matches are open to the public and free of charge. In the event of wintry weather, the match could be moved to the team's AHN Montour training facility in Coraopolis.

One other change has been made from the Hounds' originally announced preseason schedule; the team's match Feb. 12 at Indy Eleven will now be a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Hounds begin preseason training this Monday, Jan. 27 and kick off their match schedule with a closed-door contest Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Columbus Crew. To see the complete, updated preseason schedule, visit our Preseason Schedule page.

