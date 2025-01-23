Legion FC Strikes Deal with Danny Trejo to Boost Attack

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - One of the more dynamic goal scorers in USL Championship play is making his return to the league as Birmingham Legion FC announced on Thursday that it has signed forward Danny Trejo for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very happy to be here," Trejo said of joining The Black and Gold. "You look at the club and get to meet the people that are here and you see that they are a very ambitious coaching staff and front office staff that wants to win. That's why I'm here, because I want to win."

The 26-year-old Trejo comes to Legion FC after spending parts of two seasons with Korona Kielce in the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa - the top-flight league in Poland. Having begun playing professional soccer in 2020, he has since proven to be an elite attacking force whether that's out wide, in the midfield or leading the line up top with 39 goals and 18 assists across 116 career appearances.

"Danny is a player we have watched closely for the last couple seasons," explained Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He is a dynamic attacking player that has the ability to create and score while also being versatile with the way he can play different positions across our attack."

What makes Trejo such a compelling addition for the club is that his best seasons have occurred in USL-C play.

He most recently made his mark on the league in 2023 with Phoenix Rising FC, scoring a team-best 17 goals to go along with nine assists. That includes a pair of goals in the playoffs to lead Phoenix to the league title. It was a masterful run of form that occurred just a year after he led Las Vegas Lights FC with 13 goals in 2022.

"USL Championship is a league that I know very well and I know what I can do," said Trejo. "I'm looking forward to it this year and having fun, enjoying it all with my teammates and getting to work."

Originally from Morelia, Michoacán in Mexico, Trejo came to the United States at a young age where he grew up in Mendota, California. A successful three years at Cal State-Northridge led to him getting drafted 14th overall by Los Angeles FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He made a handful of appearances with LAFC before making the move over to Las Vegas.

Trejo is latest in a slew of exciting offseason moves that Legion FC has made, as the club continues to round out its roster with players who have recently helped pace runs to the USL Championship Final. Birmingham has also agreed to deals with forward Ronaldo Damus and defender Stephen Turnbull after the pair faced off in the 2024 title match with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Rhode Island FC, respectively.

Legion FC begins its preseason slate in a big way with a February 1 showdown against MLS-side Atlanta United FC. Kick-off from Protective Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.