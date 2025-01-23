FC Tulsa Launches New USL Academy League Program to Develop Local Talent

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is proud to announce the introduction of its new USL Academy League program, aimed at providing top high school-aged boys in the greater Tulsa area with an opportunity to train and play in a professional environment. This groundbreaking program, designed to cultivate local talent and foster the next generation of soccer stars, is entirely free for participants.

Under the leadership of FC Tulsa's Technical Director, Mario Sanchez, the program will offer high-level training sessions throughout the winter, spring and summer seasons. The schedule has been carefully designed to ensure that it does not interfere with players' existing club or high school soccer commitments, allowing participants to benefit from both their current teams and this elite development opportunity.

"Our goal with the USL Academy League program is to create a pathway for talented young players in Tulsa to reach their full potential while staying connected to their local roots," Sanchez said. "This program will provide them with the tools and experiences they need to succeed at the highest levels of the game."

Players for the USL Academy League program will be selected through FC Tulsa's ongoing scouting efforts at local club and high school soccer games. Additionally, players and their families are encouraged to request a scouting opportunity by contacting youthscouting@fctulsa.com. All players scouted to attend will receive an email response.

"We believe in the immense soccer talent present in our community," Sanchez said. "By providing these young athletes with professional-level coaching and resources, we hope to inspire and develop players who can one day represent Tulsa on the national and international stage."

The launch of the USL Academy League program represents FC Tulsa's commitment to supporting youth soccer and creating meaningful pathways for development within the sport. For more information about the program or to inquire about scouting opportunities, please don't hesitate to contact the email address above.

"FC Tulsa has always been committed to giving back to our community," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "Providing a professional environment for the top local talent is just one way we strive to inspire and uplift the next generation of players while strengthening our connection with the Tulsa community."

