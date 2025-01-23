Las Vegas Lights FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club's preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 season. The regular season kicks off at home at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 8.

The team will begin training in Las Vegas on Monday, January 27 under new Head Coach Antonio Nocerino. Following a week of training in-market, they will depart for a two-week stint in California on Sunday, February 2.

The Lights will train at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Invitational features 14 Major League Soccer clubs. The team will play three preseason matches behind closed doors against MLS competition while in California.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Real Salt Lake

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, February 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC

The club will finish preseason with another two weeks in Las Vegas, culminating in a free public friendly at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 1 against San Jose Earthquakes II of MLS NEXT Pro.

More details regarding this final preseason match will be announced at a later date. To be the first to know about ticketing and RSVP processes for this free event, fans can register here.

Following the final preseason friendly, Las Vegas Lights FC will prepare for the USL Championship regular season home opener on Saturday, March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

For more information on the full 2025 schedule, please click here.

2025 Season Tickets are also available now. To purchase tickets today, view exclusive Season Ticket Member benefits, and learn more about pricing, visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/season-tickets.

Key Dates:

January 27 - Training Begins

February 2-15 - Training Camp in Indio, California

February 8 - Friendly vs. Real Salt Lake (closed-door)

February 12 - Friendly vs. Sporting Kansas City (closed-door)

February 15 - Friendly vs. Chicago Fire FC (closed-door)

March 1 - Final Friendly at Cashman Field vs. San Jose Earthquakes II

March 8 - Regular Season Home Opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

