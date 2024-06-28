Rookie QB Jairus Grissom Signs with Barnstormers

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie quarterback Jairus Grissom to the 2024 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Grissom (6'2, 215, Saginaw Valley State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Grissom began his career at Eastern Michigan University where he spent two years. During his time with the Eagles, Grissom appeared in 18 games rushing 176 yards for three touchdowns. Grissom then transferred to Morgan State University for one season where he appeared in just two games before moving on to Saginaw Valley State University. In two seasons with the Cardinals, Grissom appeared in 18 games passing 78 times for 44 completions and three touchdowns and rushing 82 times for 424 yards and five touchdowns.

Grissom will join the Barnstormers on the road this Saturday, June 29 as the Iowa Barnstormers battle the Arizona Rattlers in their fight for playoff contention. Fans can tune into the game on the IFL's YouTube Channel.

2024 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, July 6 as their old foes the Jacksonville Sharks come to town. Kickoff is at 7:05PM. It's the teams Annual 90's Night Event where fans can enjoy trends, tunes, and more from the decade that started it all. $2 beers will be available through the first half of the game. Tickets are available now for as low as $18. Visit www.theiowabarnstormers to purchase.

