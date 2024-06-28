IFL Week 16 Betting Lines

Week 16 of the 2024 IFL season has arrived, showcasing another eight-game slate. The action takes place over the course of Saturday, featuring a single Monday night game. Below are the lines for Week 16's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

FRISCO FIGHTERS (10-3) @ SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS (6-6)

Spread: -6 (FRI)

O/U: 109.5

mL: -245 (FRI)

Kicking off Saturday's seven-game slate, the Frisco Fighters take on the San Antonio Gunslingers in a battle with playoff implications for Frisco. If the Fighters come away with the victory or if Massachusetts loses their game, Frisco earns a home playoff game. San Antonio sits in sixth place in the Western Conference, but a win on Saturday makes for an easier path to the playoffs for them. The oddsmakers favor the Fighters in this matchup by six points, making a home playoff game in Frisco the anticipated result.

After clinching a playoff berth last week against Sioux Falls, the Fighters look at securing a home playoff game with a win on Saturday. Frisco averages 49.9 points per game offensively, allowing 42.2 points on defense. After their four interceptions last week, the Fighters now share second place in interceptions among the league (16) while sharing the league lead in forced fumbles (7) and holding sole ownership of the lead in fumbles recovered (8). Both offensively and defensively, the Fighters look like one of the top teams in the league.

Neither a win nor a loss gives the Gunslingers instant gratification, but the only way San Antonio can ensure they give themselves the best chance of making the playoffs this season is to win their remaining four games. San Antonio enters this week tied for the highest-scoring offense in the league, scoring an average of 52.8 points per game. This offense also leads the league in yards per game (275.3), but their defensive unit is where this team struggles. Through 12 games, the Gunslingers have allowed 55.4 points per game, coming in as the most-scored-on defense in the league by more than five points.

The over-under for this game comes in as the highest line of the week, as oddsmakers set the line at 109.5 points. Combining the total from both times these teams have faced off, the average comes to 112.5 points, making this an achievable over between two high-scoring opponents.

TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS (2-10) @ DUKE CITY GLADIATORS (1-11)

Spread: -1 (DC)

O/U: 80

mL: -118 (DC)

Continuing this week's action, the Tucson Sugar Skulls take on the Duke City Gladiators in a battle between two teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs. Both teams have four games remaining this season, but with the playoffs out of reach for both teams, these last four games are meant to prepare for the next season and possibly play spoiler. In this matchup, Duke City is favored by one point, as oddsmakers expect a closely contested battle.

After losing by just two points against the first-place Bay Area Panthers, the Gladiators come into this game on a three-game losing streak. Offensively, Duke City averages 36.8 points per game, ranking in the bottom three of the league in points scored. On defense, the Gladiators allow 44.2 points on average, ranking them among the middle of the league in points allowed per week. Being favored by one point, this game looks to be close.

Amid a five-game losing streak, the Tucson Sugar Skulls come into this game following a one-point loss to the Strike Force. Ranking one spot lower than the Gladiators, Tucson averages 35.7 points per week. Defensively, the Sugar Skulls allow 45 points per game, averaging similarly to the Gladiators on both sides of the ball.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this game at 80 points, coming in as one the lowest point totals of the week. Combining for an average of 73 points in their two matchups, the 80-point point total will require extra points to reach.

JACKSONVILLE SHARKS (2-10) @ SIOUX FALLS STORM (3-9)

Spread: -9.5 (SF)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -380 (SF)

In this Saturday evening matchup, only one team will remain in contention for the 2024 IFL Playoffs. Losing this game ensures elimination from the 2024 postseason. However, if Quad City wins their matchup, both teams will be eliminated, regardless of the results of this game. Facing off for the second time this season, Sioux Falls holds a 1-0 lead. In their second matchup, the Storm are favored this week by nine-and-a-half points.

Entering this week with the possibility of keeping their playoff hopes alive, the Storm are favored by nearly double-digit points. However, even with a win, Quad City could spoil the Storms' playoff hopes with a win against the Pirates on Monday night. Offensively, the Storm average 42.1 points per game, ranking in the top 10. Defensively, Sioux Falls ranks among the top four most-scored-on defenses in the league, allowing 47.3 points on average.

Coming into Saturday evening as road underdogs, the Sharks look to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against Sioux Falls, anxiously awaiting Monday night's results. Offensively, the Sharks rank last in the league, averaging 35.1 points per game. On defense, Jacksonville ranks as one of the most-scored-on defenses in the league, surrendering 50.3 points per game. As nearly 10-point underdogs, the Sharks look to weather the storm, upsetting Sioux Falls to remain alive in the playoff hunt.

Following their one matchup earlier this season, these two teams combined for 94 points. Oddsmakers set the line at 88.5 points, making the over seemingly achievable.

GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (10-3) @ TULSA OILERS (5-8)

Spread: -9 (GB)

O/U: 87.5

mL: -340 (GB)

In another matchup featuring playoff implications, the Green Bay Blizzard looks to clinch a home playoff game with a win this week against the Tulsa Oilers. The last time these teams faced off, Green Bay took down the Oilers by 20 points. This week, oddsmakers favor the Blizzard by nine points as they look to clinch a home playoff game. The only way the Blizzard can clinch a home playoff game this week is following a loss from the Pirates on Monday night.

Green Bay is favored to win by nearly 10 points as they take on the Oilers, who they beat by 20 the last time they faced off. The Blizzard ranks eighth in points per game, scoring an average of 45.2 points. Defensively, they're one of the top units, allowing a league-best 34.4 points and just 200.6 yards per game.

Sitting in the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference, the Tulsa Oilers are just outside the playoff bubble. Tulsa can't clinch a playoff berth, and they can't be eliminated this week. The Oilers face a less difficult path to the playoffs, however, if they come away with the win on Saturday. Last week, the Blizzard scored just 27 points, while the Oilers put up their second 50-plus-point game in a row. Tulsa's offense is heating up, and against a strong defense in Green Bay, the Oilers look to stay hot, helping their playoff chances.

Combining for 64 points in their last matchup, this week's over-under comes in at 87.5 points. However, when looking at the combined average score of each team, that comes out to 86.7 points. The over can be surpassed if both teams score slightly more than usual.

BAY AREA PANTHERS (10-2) @ VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS (9-3)

Spread: -3 (VEG)

O/U: 92.5

mL: -148 (VEG)

Kicking off the night slate on Saturday, the Bay Area Panthers and Vegas Knight Hawks face off in a matchup with lots of playoff implications. The Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with a win tonight or Arizona losing. For the Knight Hawks to clinch a playoff berth, they must beat Bay Area. Then, if they win, Arizona and San Diego must lose for Vegas to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Vegas is favored in this matchup slightly, with the spread coming in at three points.

Vegas sports the highest-scoring offense in the league, tied with San Antonio, averaging 52.8 points per week. On defense, the Knight Hawks rank among the middle of the league, allowing an average of 44.4 points per week to opponents. The Knight Hawks look to complete the sweep and check off the first box in their path to clinching a playoff berth this week.

Bay Area has an easier path to clinching a playoff berth, as their ticket can get punched with a win on Saturday night. However, if the Panthers lose, Bay Area can still clinch a playoff berth if Arizona loses on Saturday. Averaging 45.2 points per game, the Panthers rank near the middle of the league on offense. While Bay Area ranks lower on offense, their defensive unit is one of the best in the league. Surrendering just 37.3 points per game, the Panthers trail only Green Bay (34.4) in points allowed per week. Along with allowing the second-most points in the league, Bay Area leads the league in sacks, tallying 20 across 12 games. Facing a mobile quarterback in Ja'Rome Johnson, the Panthers look to keep Johnson at bay, coming away with the upset.

These teams combined for 105 points the last time they faced off, as this matchup is expected to be lower-scoring with a 92.5-point over-under line. If the two teams have a similar performance as they did in Week Eight, this line could be surpassed convincingly.

SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE (8-5) @ NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS (8-4)

Spread: -3 (NAZ)

O/U: 99.5

mL: -148 (NAZ)

Continuing the Saturday night action, the San Diego Strike Force matches up against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. San Diego sits in fourth place, while Northern Arizona places one spot higher. If the playoffs were to begin now, both teams would be safe. However, with four weeks remaining in the regular season, every win carries a lot of weight. Vegas favors the Wranglers in this matchup by three points as Northern Arizona looks to build off last week's victory.

Following the highest-scoring game this season, Northern Arizona scored 74 points last week, taking down the Gunslingers in a back-and-forth battle. Facing off against a stout San Diego defense, the Wranglers hope to come away with a similar performance to last week. Through 12 games, Northern Arizona averages 50.3 points per week, ranking them one of the top offensive units in the league. Their defense, however, ranks lower, allowing 47.3 points per week to opponents.

The only time these teams faced off this season was in Week Eight, with San Diego defeating the Wranglers. Offensively, San Diego ranks sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 47.7 points per game. On defense, they rank fifth in the league, allowing just 43 points per game. Following another strong performance by the Strike Force's secondary, they remain ranked first in the league in interceptions (22), interception yards (204), and interception touchdowns (3).

The oddsmakers set the over-under line at 99.5 points this week, coming in as the second-highest over-under line of the week. Both teams combined for 99 points in their last matchup, while both teams combine for an average of 98 points per game. With both of those scores coming in close to the over-under line, it's a reachable over.

IOWA BARNSTORMERS (4-8) @ ARIZONA RATTLERS (8-5)

Spread: -10.5 (AZ)

O/U: 95.5

mL: N/A

Wrapping up the Saturday schedule of Week 16, the Iowa Barnstormers face off against the Arizona Rattlers in a game influencing the playoff lives of other teams including their own. Neither team can clinch a playoff berth this week, nor can they be eliminated from playoff contention. As it currently stands, the Rattlers are one spot out of playoff contention, looking to climb the standings with just a few games remaining on their schedule. Iowa sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with an uphill battle to make the 2024 IFL Playoffs. The last time these teams played, the Rattlers won by two points, but this week, the spread favors Arizona by 10.5 points.

Northern Arizona (8-4), San Diego (8-5), and Arizona (8-5) are clumped together in the middle of the Western Conference. Starting with a win against Iowa, the Rattlers hope to separate themselves. On offense, Arizona averages 49.5 points per game, ranking in the top five in the league in scoring. However, their defensive unit is the third-most scored-on in the league.

Iowa can't be eliminated this week, but at sixth place in the conference, the Barnstormers have a challenging path to the playoffs this year. Averaging 39.9 points per game on offense, Iowa enters the week as the fourth lowest-scoring team in the league. Their defense allows 45.1 points per game, ranking among the middle of the league.

The over-under in this game was set at 95.5 points, with both teams combining for 89.4 points on average this season. Having played once this season already, that total reached 96 points. If their game goes similarly to their last matchup, the over is achievable.

QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS (6-6) @ MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES (7-6)

Spread: -6.5 (MASS)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -265 (MASS)

Wrapping up Week 16 in a rare Monday night matchup, the Quad City Steamwheelers take on the Massachusetts Pirates in a game featuring many playoff implications. Massachusetts can clinch a playoff berth with a win, but if they lose, there's still a possibility they can punch their ticket this week. If Tulsa and Iowa lose their games on Saturday, the Pirates' ticket to the playoffs gets punched regardless, claiming the third Eastern Conference playoff spot. While Quad City can't claim their playoff spot this week, a win from the Steamwheelers would eliminate Sioux Falls and Jacksonville from contention. After facing off in Week Six, the Steamwheelers won by nine. However, in this matchup, the Pirates are favored by six-and-a-half points and expected to punch their tickets to the playoffs.

Following last week's victory to break a three-game losing streak, the Pirates face the chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Monday night. In third place in the Eastern Conference, the Massachusetts Pirates have turned around their mid-season slump offensively, scoring 40-plus points in three of their last four games. Along with an offense that's gaining steam at the right time, Massachusetts has one of the top defensive units in the league, allowing the third-least-points in the league (38.4).

While they won't be punching their own ticket to the playoffs with a win on Monday night, the Steamwheelers can end the road for two teams with an upset victory against the Pirates. Both Jacksonville and Sioux Falls can face elimination if the Steamwheelers upset Massachusetts on Monday night. The last time these teams met, Quad City squeaked away with a win at home. However, as road underdogs, it could be a more challenging battle this week. Facing a strong Pirates defense, the Steamwheelers must have a strong offensive plan going into this game. Through 12 games, Quad City averages 44.2 points per game, ranking ninth in the league. Unlike Massachusetts, the Steamwheelers allow 46.8 points per game, surrendering the sixth-most points to opponents per game.

The oddsmakers set the over-under line for this matchup at 88.5 points as one of the lower lines of the week. Neither team possesses an offense that ranks in the top half of the league, and considering the strength of the Pirates' defense, the lower over-under line makes sense. However, the last time these teams faced off, they reached a combined score of 97 points, surpassing this week's line by nearly 10 points.

All eight games in Week 16 get streamed to the IFL YouTube Channel, allowing fans to watch wherever they are. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

