Tucson Sugar Skulls Head to "Land of Enchantment" to Square off with Duke City Gladiators in Road Showdown

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson, AZ- The Sugar Skulls will take on the Gladiators in Albuquerque for the second time this season.

Starved for Victory

With just three wins between them this season, both the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Duke City Gladiators are hungry to notch another victory as they prepare for Saturday's showdown. The last encounter at Tucson Arena saw the Sugar Skulls defeated narrowly versus the Gladiators in a 21-20 loss on June 1st, a memory that undoubtedly fuels their desire for redemption this weekend. Despite recent close calls, Tucson is poised to deliver one of their strongest performances of the season against Duke City.

Ultimate Supremacy

History favors the Sugar Skulls in this matchup, having secured victories in seven of their last ten meetings against the Gladiators. This track record, combined with their recent three-game winning streak before the June loss, positions Tucson as a formidable opponent eager to reclaim dominance on the gridiron. Head coach Billy Back and his team are undoubtedly banking on their historical edge to influence Saturday's outcome.

Count Your Blessings

Tucson's quest for consistency at the quarterback position may have finally found its answer in Kenyatta Allen. Following several rotations under center, Allen's standout performance, which included both passing and rushing touchdowns in a high-scoring affair against San Diego, showcased his potential as a rising star. The Sugar Skulls' offense, buoyed by Allen's dual-threat abilities, aims to exploit Duke City's defense with his dynamic playmaking skills from the opening kickoff.

As the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Duke City Gladiators prepare to clash once again, expect a fiercely contested battle fueled by redemption, historical precedent, and the emergence of a promising quarterback. The stakes are high as both teams vie for a crucial victory to elevate their standings in the competitive Indoor Football League.

Where to Watch:

Catch the action on the IFL's YouTube Channel.

