Northern Arizona Comes Away with Victory against San Antonio in Highest-Scoring Battle of the Season

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. -- The Northern Arizona Wranglers earned a thrilling victory, scoring a franchise record 74 points in their win at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday night.

The Wranglers began this Western Conference showdown on offense and capped off their opening drive with a rushing touchdown from wide receiver Arsiah McCorker. The Gunslingers responded with a touchdown, and a deuce on the kickoff to put the Wranglers behind by a score of 9-6. The Wranglers and Gunslingers continued to trade touchdowns on the following two drives. The Wranglers' second touchdown of the game was a pass from quarterback Joshua Jones to wide receiver Kobay White. The game's opening quarter ended with Northern Arizona in possession of the football after a San Antonio score. The Wranglers trailed by a score of 16-14 to start the second quarter.

The Wranglers' offense halted and turned the ball over on downs early in the second quarter. The Gunslingers scored another touchdown, but the point-after attempt was blocked by defensive end Tramond Lofton. The Wranglers offense returned to the field down by eight points. Jones ran 31 yards for a first down on the first play of the drive and ran it in himself for the touchdown on the next play. The Gunslingers and Wranglers traded touchdowns yet again on the following two possessions. Both extra-point attempts by each team were missed, and the Wranglers remained down by eight points with five minutes remaining in the first half.

On the following drive, Jones found wide receiver John Maldonado in just one play for the 25-yard touchdown. Kicker Axel Perez nailed the drop-kick on the point after an attempt to tie the game at 28 apiece. San Antonio answered quickly with another touchdown after the Wranglers attempted an onside kick and did not recover it. The Gunslingers also hit another deuce on the kickoff to put the Wranglers behind by nine. On the ensuing possession, Jones found Maldonado again for their second touchdown connection. Perez hit another dropkick to cut the Wranglers' deficit to just a single point. As the second quarter clock expired, Lofton blocked a kick for a second time in this contest, this time on a field goal attempt.

The Wranglers went into the locker room at halftime behind the Gunslingers by a score of 37-36.

The third quarter began with the Wranglers on defense surrendering a touchdown. Northern Arizona's offense responded with a touchdown pass from Jones to White. Perez hit yet another dropkick to tie the game at 44 apiece. The Gunslingers offense responded with a touchdown, and the Wranglers ended the third quarter on offense trailing by a score of 53-44.

The Wranglers started the fourth quarter with another touchdown connection between Jones and Maldonado, bringing the deficit back to one point. On the next possession, the fans inside the Findlay Toyota Center were ignited with energy during the play that changed the course of this intense showdown. Wranglers defensive back Shamar Moreland intercepted a pass, and the crowd exploded as he returned it 29 yards for the touchdown. The Wranglers took a 60-53 lead early in the fourth quarter, and the momentum completely shifted in favor of the Wranglers.

On the following two possessions, both teams traded touchdowns, and the game was tied at 68 apiece with just one minute remaining. For the Wranglers, Maldonado nabbed his fourth touchdown reception of the game. The Wranglers had the ball with under one minute remaining in a tie game. Jones pushed the pile in for a 23-yard rushing touchdown, and Northern Arizona took a six-point lead. The Wranglers defense got another stop to solidify their victory, forcing the Gunslinger to turn the ball over on downs. Northern Arizona ended the game in victory formation, getting the six-point win.

The Wranglers improved their record to 8-4 on the season, keeping their current Indoor Football League Playoff positioning intact. The Wranglers broke franchise records for total touchdowns, yards, and total points in a single game. Northern Arizona got the much-needed victory in one of their most thrilling games this season. Northern Arizona returns home to Clarion Pointe Field inside the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday night with an extremely important matchup against the San Diego Strike Force. This is the Wranglers Military Appreciation game. The Wranglers are also auctioning off Signed Military Game jerseys online for this game.

