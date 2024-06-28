Week 16 Preview

Week 16 of the 2024 IFL season has arrived. Only three weeks of the regular season remain. This week features eight games with seven games on Saturday and one on Monday night. Following this week of action, Green Bay and Frisco can clinch a home game in the playoffs, while Bay Area and Vegas can clinch playoff berths. Buckle up, as the final playoff push is among us.

Kicking off the week, the Frisco Fighters (10-3) take on the San Antonio Gunslingers (6-6) for an all-Texas battle. If the Fighters win, they clinch a home playoff game, while the Gunslingers need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following two straight wins and a playoff berth, the Fighters' goal moving forward is to earn a home playoff game, which they could do with a win this week. Coming into this game, the Fighters are scoring nearly 50 points per game offensively as they face off against one of the most-scored-on teams in the league. San Antonio allows over 55 points to opponents, making for a potential mismatch coming into this game. With a possible home game in the playoffs on the line, the Fighters look to take down their in-state foe on Saturday.

San Antonio comes into this week after participating in the highest-scoring game of the season, reaching nearly 150 points combined. The Gunslingers were on the losing side of that battle, but they kept up nearly the entire game. Scoring 52.8 points per game, the Gunslingers remain the highest-scoring team in the league, but after allowing 74 points last week, San Antonio's defense continues to be the most-scored-on defense in the league. As San Antonio sits in the sixth spot in the Western Conference, every game is a must win.

Continuing the action, the Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-10) and the Duke City Gladiators face off in a battle between the two teams eliminated from the postseason. The remainder of this season is about pride, building momentum for next season and possibly playing spoiler in the coming weeks.

Entering this week on a four-game losing streak, the Sugar Skulls kept it close with San Diego last week but ultimately couldn't come away with the victory. This week, they take on the Gladiators, the only one-win team in the league. On paper, these two teams are very similar. Tucson has the 15th-highest-scoring offense in the league, while Duke City is ranked 14th. On defense, the Sugar Skulls allow the eighth-most points to opponents, while the Gladiators allow the 10th-most.

Resilience is a major characteristic within the Indoor Football League, so the remaining four games for Duke City will be crucial in that aspect. Coming within two points of the Bay Area Panthers last week, the Gladiators look to build on that performance, especially from the first half. Bay Area is the top team in the conference, and being able to run with them for nearly the entire game shows the talent Duke City has on their roster. While their record showcases a different story, the Gladiators look to end their season off strong, starting with a win against Tucson this week.

Coming into this week, the Jacksonville Sharks (2-10) take on the Sioux Falls Storm (3-9) in an Eastern Conference battle with elimination on the line. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the conference, and Sioux Falls ranks seventh. Going into this game, both teams are on the outside looking in, but a win for either side gives a more favorable chance of making the playoffs. However, a loss for either team results in elimination from playoff contention.

Jacksonville comes into this week after back-to-back losses, hoping to avoid a third. The Sharks remain in the hunt for the 2024 IFL Playoffs, but being in last place in the Eastern Conference currently gives them an obstacle-filled journey to the playoffs. This season, the Sharks average 35.1 points per game, ranking lowest in the league. On defense, they allow the second-most points per game, averaging 50.3 points surrendered per game.

Sioux Falls also comes into this game following back-to-back losses. However, the Storm ranks higher in both scoring categories. Offensively, Sioux Falls ranks 10th in the league with 42.1 points per game while allowing 47.3 points per game to opponents, ranking fifth in the league. With a similar situation to Jacksonville, the goal each week will be to win their matchup. Two spots in the Eastern Conference are accounted for, with two remaining. Sioux Falls hopes that with a win on Saturday, their chance to claim one of those spots grows.

Following their playoff berth a week ago, the Green Bay Blizzard (10-3) matches up against the Tulsa Oilers (5-8) in an Eastern Conference battle. Green Bay looks to secure a home playoff game this week, achievable by a win against Tulsa or a loss by the Pirates. Tulsa currently sits at the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference as they look to rise the rankings with a win on Saturday.

The Blizzard faced an upset last week against Quad City, but their playoff ticket got punched the week before. On Saturday, they look to clinch a home game, relying on a win against Tulsa or a loss from the third-place Pirates. Coming into this game, the Blizzard rank eighth in points scored (45.2), while the Oilers rank 11th (41.5). Defensively, the Blizzard remains one of the top defenses in the league, allowing just 34.4 points per game. Green Bay finishes its season on the road, starting with its matchup against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Tulsa enters this game looking to upset the top team in the conference, improving their chances of making the playoffs. The Oilers sit one spot out of the playoffs, trailing the Quad City Steamwheelers. Following back-to-back 50-plus-point performances, there's a chance Tulsa plays spoiler on Saturday. It appears the Oilers are heating up while the Blizzard is cooling down, and if that trend continues, the Oilers could take Green Bay down for their second upset loss in a row.

Continuing Saturday's action, this matchup features two teams looking to clinch the first playoff berth in the Western Conference. Bay Area can punch their playoff ticket with a win against Vegas or a loss from Arizona. The Knight Hawks have a more challenging road to clinch a playoff berth in Week 16, but it's possible. For Vegas to punch their ticket, they must win against Bay Area, Arizona must lose against Iowa, and San Diego must lose against Northern Arizona. If one of those outcomes doesn't happen, the Knight Hawks will have to wait another week to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

Coming into this matchup, the Bay Area Panthers (10-2) almost faced an upset loss last week, squeaking by with a victory against Duke City. The Panthers rank near the middle of the league, scoring about 45 points per game, while Vegas allows an average of about 44 points per game. On paper, this matchup should be exciting, especially with the playoff implications attached to it.

Vegas enters this matchup with similar aspirations as Bay Area, but their path to clinching a playoff berth this week is more complicated. Not only must the Knight Hawks win, but both Arizona and San Diego need to lose. Vegas currently sits in second place within the Western Conference, but they could be the first team to clinch a playoff spot this week in the Western Conference if their playoff Bingo sheet is fulfilled. Coming into this game, the Knight Hawks have the highest-scoring offense in the league (52.8), tied with San Antonio, as they face one of the top defensive units in the league against Bay Area. Allowing just 37.3 points and fewer than 200 yards per game, the Knight Hawks face a stout unit this weekend.

In another game holding major playoff implications, the fourth-place San Diego Strike Force (8-5) faces off against the third-place Northern Arizona Wranglers (8-4) in a Western Conference matchup. Neither of these teams can clinch a playoff berth this week, but a win by either side will make it more likely that they can sooner than later. The Western Conference will come down to the wire, with the last six teams remaining in contention having little separation between them.

Following back-to-back wins, the Strike Force currently sits in fourth place, making them the final seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs started now. A win this week against Northern Arizona would provide insurance for the Strike Force in a conference that will likely come down to the final week of the regular season. San Diego hasn't had an offensive performance with fewer than 40 points since Week Seven. Against a Northern Arizona defense that allows the fourth-most points per game, Nate Davis and San Diego's offense look to continue their journey to clinching a playoff berth.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers come into this game following the highest-scoring game this season. The Wranglers put up a league-high 74 points, making them the third highest-scoring team in the league through 12 games. Against a Strike Force defense that ranks as the fifth-best defense at keeping opponents out of the end zone, it should be exciting to see which unit can overpower the other. Sitting in third place in the Western Conference, a win on Saturday could put them in a position to clinch a playoff berth next week.

In the final matchup on Saturday, the Iowa Barnstormers (4-8) take on the Arizona Rattlers (8-5) in a cross-conference battle. This game won't send either team to the playoffs, nor will it eliminate either team from the playoffs. However, other teams will be watching this game closely. This game carries playoff implications for the teams playing as well as Bay Area, Vegas, and Massachusetts.

Iowa comes into this game sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a challenging path to the playoffs ahead of them. However, the middle of the Eastern Conference has wiggle room, allowing a chance for the Barnstormers to punch their ticket to the playoffs by the end of the regular season. With an offense that scores just shy of 40 points per game, the Barnstormers' offense ranks near the bottom of the league. This week, they face a lenient Arizona Rattlers team, allowing nearly 48 points per game on average. If the Barnstormers catch Arizona's defense off guard, Iowa could provide themselves with a more likely path to the playoffs.

Looking to win their third game in a row, the Rattlers are a piece of the puzzle for multiple teams' playoff implications. However, as for how this win helps Arizona, the Rattlers sit one spot behind the fourth Western Conference playoff team. If Arizona wants to ensure they're a part of the 2024 IFL Playoffs, winning each game remaining is important. Depending on how things shake out this week among the other seven games, Arizona's playoff future could look much better after week 16.

Wrapping up Week 16, the Quad City Steamwheelers (6-6) take on the Massachusetts Pirates (7-6) in a rare Monday night IFL matchup. The Pirates could punch their ticket to the 2024 IFL Playoffs by winning on Monday night, and the Steamwheelers could eliminate Jacksonville and Sioux Falls with a win. Massachusetts could also clinch a playoff berth if both Tucson and Iowa lose their Week 16 matchups. Quad City sits in fourth place currently, taking the final playoff spot if the regular season ended last week.

Coming into this week with a chance of providing themselves more insurance within the Eastern Conference standings, Quad City doesn't have a way to clinch a playoff berth just yet. However, providing more of a cushion in fourth place, the Steamwheelers look to come away with the road victory. Offensively, Quad City doesn't match up well with the Pirates, scoring an average of just over 44 points per game. Massachusetts has a defensive unit among the best in the league. Allowing just 38.4 points and hardly over 200 yards per game.

Heading into Week 15, the Massachusetts Pirates look to clinch their playoff berth for the 2024 IFL Playoffs. Unlike Quad City, the Pirates could punch their ticket to the playoffs this week. If the Pirates win on Monday night, or if the Sugar Skulls and Barnstormers drop their games, the Pirates will make at least one playoff appearance this postseason. With an offense that scores roughly 40 points per game, they'll look to capitalize on a Steamwheelers defense that allows the sixth-most points per game (46.8). With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Pirates hope to clinch their playoff spot on Monday night.

Week 16 is another full eight-game slate, bringing high-intensity matchups and massive playoff implications throughout. The action begins at 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, with six games following. The eighth game takes place on Monday night, kicking off at 6:05 p.m. CT. All of Week 16 can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

