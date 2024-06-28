Vegas Win Back-To-Back Games, Taking Down the Arizona Rattlers at Home

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - The Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the Arizona Rattlers, 55-50, on Saturday evening at Lee's Family Forum.

The Knight Hawks got off to a fast start in the first thanks to touchdowns from Ja'Rome Johnson and CJ Windham. Arizona responded with two touchdowns and a defensive PAT from Traevar Ferrell. Vegas headed into the second quarter down 15-13.

Arizona then opened the second quarter with a rushing touchdown from Brooks to take an eight-point lead. But Quentin Randolph with an 11-yard touchdown to bring the Knight Hawks back within two. A rushing touchdown from Johnson with less than five seconds left on the clock made it a 27-22 game heading into the second half.

The Rattlers put themselves back in the lead with another touchdown from Brooks. Vegas responded with an incredible 34-yard touchdown from Johnson to Windham. Brooks's third touchdown of the game returned the two-point lead to Arizona before the final frame of the game.

Johnson responded with another touchdown of his own to make it 41-36 less than a minute into the fourth. Johnson then made it 55-43 with his second touchdown in a row.

Although the Rattlers cut the lead to five with less than a minute left on the clock, the Knight Hawks hung on for a 55-50 victory, their second straight win.

The Knight Hawks will return to Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, June 29. The team will celebrate their second Military Appreciation Knight of the season. Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. CT.

