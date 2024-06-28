Strike Force Survives in Tucson

It was not pretty. Luckily for the Strike Force, the record is the only thing that matters at the end of the year. There are no style points. A win is a win no matter how you get it and the Strike Force embodied that Saturday night in Tucson.

San Diego capped off a comeback win with a strong 4th quarter, beating the Sugar Skulls 41-40 thanks to some strong defense down the stretch.

The Strike Force were down 28-13 with 28 seconds left in the first half and it looked like the Sugar Skulls might sink San Diego's season.

A four play drive that took 22 seconds and was capped off with a 9 yard touchdown reception by WR Isiah Cox gave the visitors some life. The Strike Force went into the locker room down 28-19.

The teams traded scores to start the second half before the San Diego defense locked things down.

Two turnovers on downs and two interceptions forced by the Strike Force defense coupled with a few quick scores from the offense led to a chance for K Conor Mangan to be the hero.

SPECIAL TEAMS AGAIN MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

6' 4" 305 pound DL Penaia Moa capped off a special teams play for the ages in the third quarter.

A Tucson PAT was blocked and scooped up by DB Atoa Fox. Fox pitched it to DB Tariq Thompson who took it all the way deep into Tucson territory and found Moa who took the ball the rest of the way.

The two points loomed large in the end.

Strike Force Travels to Northern Arizona

With massive playoff implications on the line, The Strike Force wrap up a 3-game road trip at Northern Arizona this weekend.

The team has performed well the last two weeks and are currently on a 2-game win streak. The team looks to keep the momentum going as they look to make a playoff run for the first time in team history.

The team has 5 viewing parties this weekend located all over San Diego. You can watch also watch the game as part of our live stream on Youtube.

Game starts at 6:05pm on Saturday June 29th.

