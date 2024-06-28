DB Jared Saad Joins Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie defensive back Jared Saad to the 2024 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Saad (6-1, 195, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Saad spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he appeared in 40 games with the Titans collecting 126 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Saad will put his goggles on for the first time on Saturday, June 29 as the Iowa Barnstormers battle the Arizona Rattlers in their fight for playoff contention. Fans can tune into the game on the IFL's YouTube Channel.

