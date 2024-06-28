DB Jared Saad Joins Barnstormers
June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie defensive back Jared Saad to the 2024 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.
Saad (6-1, 195, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Saad spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he appeared in 40 games with the Titans collecting 126 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
Saad will put his goggles on for the first time on Saturday, June 29 as the Iowa Barnstormers battle the Arizona Rattlers in their fight for playoff contention. Fans can tune into the game on the IFL's YouTube Channel.
2024 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.
The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, July 6 as their old foes the Jacksonville Sharks come to town. Kickoff is at 7:05PM. It's the teams Annual 90's Night Event where fans can enjoy trends, tunes, and more from the decade that started it all. $2 beers will be available through the first half of the game. Tickets are available now for as low as $18. Visit www.theiowabarnstormers to purchase.
