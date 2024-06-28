Rattlers Face Barnstormers in Must-Win Showdown

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers welcome the Iowa Barnstormers to Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, June 29th at 6:05 PM.

In the last meeting, the Rattlers ousted the Barnstormers 49-47, a very close game. Coming off a difficult loss to the Vegas Knight Hawks, Arizona is now out of the playoff picture. Arizona will be looking to end the final three regular-season games on a high and reclaim a chance in the playoffs.

Self Inflicted Wounds

Dalton Sneed threw two interceptions during the game against Vegas, which significantly impacted the outcome and contributed to the Rattlers' loss. As a result, the team is currently outside of the playoffs and is relying on the performance of other teams to avoid ending their season in San Antonio on July 20th. The Rattlers have a great opportunity to improve their position by avoiding and correcting these mistakes.

In their second matchup of the season, the Arizona Rattlers will face Iowa on their home turf. During their previous meeting on April 20th in Des Moines, Iowa, Arizona narrowly secured a 49-47 victory in a game that turned out to be closer than expected. The Rattlers need to elevate their performance on both offense and defense to ensure that the upcoming game is not as closely contested.

Where to Watch:

