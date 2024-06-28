Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Green Bay Blizzard

June 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, seek to keep their win streak alive as they face the top team in the East.

LAST TIME OUT Tulsa is on a roll now after their second straight win. Former Oilers QB, Daniel Smith would find Darren Wilson in the end zone for a 5-yard catch and score with 12:18 left in the first to make it 7-0 Barnstormers to start the game. Alexis Rosario snared a 12-yard reception for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:40 to go in the opening frame. Wilson would score again on a 5-yard catch to push Iowa up 14-7 while 3:30 remained in the first quarter. With 0:34 to go in the first, Robert Washington ran the ball in for a touchdown for Iowa to give them a 21-7 lead at the end of one. Rosario picked up his second receiving score of the game on a 6-yard catch with 14:44 to go in the second quarter to bring the game to 21-14 Barnstormers. Washington would respond with another score of his own thanks to a 3-yard snag across the goal line to make the game 28-14 Iowa. Tulsa would rip off three straight scores to take the lead at half. Andre Sale on a goal line rush would punch the ball in to make it 28-21 with just 4:30 to go in the second. Taylor Hawkins recorded a pick-six that was returned for 49 yards to help tie the game up at 28-28 with 2:45 left in the half. Finally, with 0:06 to go in the opening two quarters, D'Marcus Adams pulled in a 9-yard reception for a touchdown to help give Tulsa a 34-28 lead at half time. Adams opened the second half with his second straight score via an 18-yard catch in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 41-28 Oilers with 14:05 in the third. With 7:12 in the third, Sale would rush along the goal line again for a touchdown to make it 48-35 Oilers. Jarrod Ware Jr. split the defense up the middle and ran the ball into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:34 to go in the game to push Tulsa ahead 54-42. Iowa would score one more time but Hawkins would pick the ball off again to finish the game 54-48 as the score and the Oilers would solidify the victory. Romon Morris and Kaytron Allen also recorded interceptions in Tulsa's winning effort.

FOCUS AHEAD With their winning ways now in the forefront of the team's mind, Tulsa can now fully focus on what they can accomplish, and that is a possible miracle run to the playoffs. Sitting 3-8 on the season, the Oilers look surely out of contention but two victories in a row have sparked life and now Tulsa is just a game or two away from the playoffs. Joining the Oilers with this postseason berth task, are two familiar faces. The Oilers see former running back, Jo-El Shaw and defensive back, Britto Tutt from the 2023 season return to the roster as Jarred Ware. Jr. heads to the injured list (STIR two weeks). The immediate challenge is the top team in the East.

HOW TO STAY HOT WHILE FACING A "BLIZZARD" The Green Bay Blizzard have an impressive +14 differential in the turnover margin in regard to interceptions and fumbles, yet during all three of their losses combined they are even in that department. Not allowing the Blizzard to run away with the game is priority number one and how you do that is to stay disciplined with the football. Andre Sale will face one of the top defensive fronts all season and will have to help manage his pocket well to keep drives alive. Green Bay is 3-2 on the road this year and have not proven to be a prolific team on the road as they are at home (7-1). It is rare that Max Meylor throws an interception, he only has four this season, but this Oilers secondary is coming off of a franchise high four interceptions in one game (Tulsa has 7/10 interceptions against Iowa alone this season). Momentum for Taylor Hawkins along with Romon Morris and Kaytron Allen can be a huge factor in this one.

Tulsa will head home to face the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT to at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

