Rattlers Re-Sign DB Davontae Merriweather for 2025 Season

February 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







The Arizona Rattlers have re-signed defensive back Davontae Merriweather for the 2025 season, marking his seventh year with the team.

A dominant force on defense, Merriweather has amassed 405.5 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 31 pass breakups, and 35 touchdowns. He has also contributed on special teams with 41 kickoff return yards and four touchdowns.

Merriweather's impact has earned him numerous accolades, including the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and 2023 First Team All-IFL honors.

