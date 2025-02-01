Steamwheelers Showcase Tryouts Set for March 1st

February 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Do you have the speed, strength, and skill to compete in the Indoor Football League? The Quad City Steamwheelers are giving athletes the chance to prove it at the Steamwheelers Showcase Tryouts on Saturday, March 1! Whether you're a hometown hero or an out-of-state playmaker, this is your shot to impress and earn a spot on one of the most electrifying teams in the IFL.

WHEN & WHERE

- Saturday, March 1

- The Ambrose Dome - 5003 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806

- 9 AM - Registration

- 10 AM - Drills Begin

- Over by Noon

- $75 Pre-Registration | $85 Day of Event

- Bring Cleats - Shirt Provided!

Steamwheelers Head Coach Cory Ross will be on-site, evaluating talent and looking for the next breakout star to don the navy, red, and gold. That's the kind of opportunity waiting for those who bring their best. General Manager Destiny Brown had this to say about the opportunity that the Steamwheelers Showcase provides, "There is something to be said about having the chance to play professional football and to showcase what others may have doubted. Being a Quad Cities native and starting with the Steamwheelers as an intern, we always look forward to giving locals the chance to make their hometown team." Destiny went on to speak about the success of the tryouts in the past adding, "We have found hidden gems in our own backyard and pride ourselves on being one of the most homegrown teams in the IFL."

The Steamwheelers take pride in scouting local talent and hidden gems from across the country. This tryout is more than just a chance to show off-it's a gateway to the fast-paced, high-energy world of the IFL. So, if you believe you've got what it takes, then don't wait. Register today and take your shot at making the squad!

Think you belong in sQUAD CITY? Prove it on March 1!

REGISTRATION LINK: STEAMWHEELERSFOOTBALL.COM/TRYOUTS

