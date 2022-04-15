Rodriguez Blasts Walk-Off Shot to Lift Chihuahuas

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas came back to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5. It was El Paso's third consecutive win.

Rodriguez also hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished the game 2-for-5 with six RBIs, the first six-RBI game by a Chihuahuas' batter since Michael Gettys on June 28, 2019. The walk-off home run was El Paso's first since Patrick Kivlehan's game-ending grand slam on June 25, 2021.

Luis Campusano and Taylor Kohlwey both had three hits in the win and both reached base in El Paso's ninth inning comeback. Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, which was the first time the Chihuahuas led off a game with a home run since Tucupita Marcano on July 4, 2021.

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens pitched five shutout innings and hasn't allowed a run in 12 innings this season. The Chihuahuas have won their first three road games and first three home games this season.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (5-4), El Paso (6-3)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-0, 9.00) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 6.23). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

