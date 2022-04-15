Mathisen, Dean homer in Friday night thriller
April 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Reno, Nev. - Two home runs and a triple provided just enough offense for the Sacramento River Cats (6-4) to down the division-rival Reno Aces (5-5) in an exciting 4-3 victory on Friday night.
Normally known as a hitter's paradise, Reno's Greater Nevada Field saw one of the better pitching displays that the PCL will see all season with a two-run home run from Sacramento third baseman Wyatt Mathisen accounting for all the offense through the first 7.0 innings.
Sacramento right-hander Raynel Espinal struck out six and allowed just one hit and three walks in 4.0 innings, while Reno right-hander Dan Straily struck out four and forced nine flyouts in his 7.0 innings of work.
The bats woke up in a flurry in the bottom of the eighth, however, as Reno tied the game against Sacramento right-hander Yunior Marte (1-0) with a two-run shot by designated hitter Matt Davidson.
The suddenly tied game did not stay that way for long as first baseman Jason Vosler led the top of the ninth off with a triple and scored on a passed ball. Three batters later, right fielder Austin Dean launched his first home run of the season for a key insurance run.
Reno did not let up in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position with two outs, but left-hander Joey Marciano entered and converted his first career Triple-A save when he forced former Sacramento outfielder Braden Bishop to fly out to center fielder Luis González.
Right-hander Jakob Junis (0-1, 8.59) looks to put the River Cats up in the series with his first win of the young season. He'll take on Reno righty Ryne Nelson (0-0, 2.25) at 4:05 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Sacramento held Reno in check over the first 7.0 innings thanks to solid pitching by Espinal, as well as right-handers Taylor Williams (three strikeouts in 2.0 innings) and Peter Tago (two strikeouts in 1.0 inning).
Designated hitter Ka'ai Tom extended his hitting streak to seven games with a ninth-inning double.
