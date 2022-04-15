Aces Announce Easter Celebration at Greater Nevada Field this Sunday

April 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - When the Reno Aces host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, this Sunday, fans will have a plethora of fun options to enjoy as the club celebrates Easter at Greater Nevada Field.

Four giant Easter Eggs will be hidden around the ballpark stuffed with various Aces' prizes and merchandise. Additional mini eggs will also be hidden for kids to find, stuffed with candy. Fans are encouraged to arrive early (gates open at 12:05 P.M.) to find an egg, as they are first-come, first-serve. Fans are encouraged to arrive early (gates open at 12:05 P.M. for a 1:05 P.M. first pitch) to find an egg, as they are first-come, first-serve. Everyone's favorite round mound of red Archie will be in the rotunda as fans enter the stadium to take Easter photos.

Additionally, with every Aces' Sunday home game, an American ballpark classic, the hot dog, will be available at concession stands for the almighty dollar as a part of Family Sunday presented by Parents Against Vaping.

Tickets are still available for the game at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Reno Aces will continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.