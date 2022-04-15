Aces Rally Falls Short Despite Davidson's 200th MILB Homer in 4-3 Loss to Sacramento

RENO, Nev. - Despite four extra-base hits including two homers in the final two innings, the Reno Aces (5-5) fell late to the Sacramento River Cats (6-4) in a 4-3 decision.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Matt Davidson unloaded a 437-foot two-run homer to tie the game at two apiece. The longball was number 200 for Davidson in his minor league career.

Yadiel Rivera recorded his first hit as an Ace in a major way. The shortstop delivered a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Dan Straily was dominant on the mound for Reno with seven innings of two-run ball on two hits and fanned four batters.

Jesus Liranzo (0-1) takes the loss after allowing two earned runs in the top of the ninth.

Drew Ellis had double vision and tallied a pair of two-baggers against the River Cats.

Aces Notables:

Dan Straily: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K's.

Drew Ellis: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 1 R.

Matt Davidson: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI.

Mack Lemieux: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with two, six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. They begin with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

