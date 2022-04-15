Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short for Bees

The Bees scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 8-5 Friday night. Luis Rengifo went 3-for-5 and Matt Thaiss hit the first Salt Lake triple of the season, while Elvis Peguero continued his dominance out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings of work in the seventh and eighth.

Las Vegas did most of their damage with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Eric Thames. Thames ended up going 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. They would lead it 6-1 heading into the ninth inning.

The Aviators tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth, and the Bees found themselves down seven runs with three outs left. A walk followed by four straight singles cut the Vegas lead to five and then Thaiss hit a two-RBI single with one out to make it 8-5 Aviators. The rally ended there however, as Las Vegas escaped with the 8-5 win. The penultimate game in the series between the two teams will take place tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

